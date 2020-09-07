Highlights: Punjab’s treasury empty, CM Amarinder Singh’s pain

The Center is not giving our outstanding GST, the state treasury is empty

Only 25 percent of revenue has been received from this financial year estimate, estimated to reach 30 percent

Amarinder Singh said that there is no money to pay the salaries of the employees.

CM said, upset and disappointed with the behavior of the central government

Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had demanded a GST of Rs 400 crore outstanding from the central government. The central government refused to pay GST. The Chief Minister has said that Punjab is disappointed with the Central Government not giving the outstanding money. He has not been paid GST by the central government since March. How to run that state? They do not even have the money to pay the salaries of the employees.

Capt Amarinder Singh said that due to Corona virus epidemic, the government had got only 25 per cent of our revenue estimates for 2020-21. But due to the circumstances, we are afraid that this revenue will remain only 30 per cent. This is a big difference. The state’s collection of receipts has been reduced by 80% due to the lockdown in April. Overall, for the first quarter of 2020-21, the state has reduced its revenue by Rs 5,576 crore.

‘How can the Center do this to us’

CM said, ‘The central government is not helping us. The Center has not even paid us our own outstanding GST, far beyond the increased Kovid Relief Fund. How do we manage in the midst of this crisis? How can the Center do this? They have the responsibility of the states.

Accused of federal politics

Amarinder Singh said, “When the Center refused to pay us the GST, I was shocked and disappointed. I am still troubled whether the central government should do federal politics amid the epidemic? All our sources of revenue are closed. We are constitutionally authorized for our GST. I am sure other states have the same situation. ‘

‘Center should not behave like this’

The Center has taken this very unfair and frightening decision without talking to us. Shouldn’t they ask us how we are running the state amid the Kovid epidemic. How are we struggling? They say that we can borrow but the fact is that such a decision has been taken by the Central Government to remove the burden from its shoulders and put it on the states. Should the central government deal with its own states in such an unprecedented crisis?



‘We like to take loans from outside’

CM said, ‘Till now we have been taking loans from the market through RBI. Between April and August, we borrowed Rs 8,910 crore to meet some essential expenses as our revenue was low. We like to borrow from the market because there we get a loan at a reasonable interest rate. ‘