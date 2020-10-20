Highlights: 4 bills passed in Punjab assembly against agricultural bills

A resolution has also been passed against the agricultural laws of the Center

Bill passed after 5 hours of discussion, CM met Governor

Chandigarh

Bills introduced against the new agriculture bills of the central government have been passed in the Punjab Assembly. The Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed four bills and also passed a resolution against the agricultural laws of the Center. These bills were passed after more than five hours of discussion. After a special session of the state assembly, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh arrived to meet Governor VP Singh Badnore on bills against agricultural laws passed by the Center.

CM Amarinder said, “The resolution against the Agriculture Bill has passed in the Assembly and we have handed over its copy to the Governor here. First it will go to the Governor and then to the President. If this does not happen then we have legal methods too. I hope the governor approves it. I have also sought an appointment with the President from 2 to 5 November. Only the entire assembly will go to him.

Under any agricultural agreement in these state government bills, the sale or purchase of wheat or paddy at less than the minimum support price provides for punishment and fine. There is a provision of imprisonment for at least three years. Under these provisions, farmers are exempted from attachment of land up to 2.5 acres and measures have been taken to prevent hoarding and black marketing of agricultural produce. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had urged all parties to unanimously pass the ‘historic Bills’ of his government in the Assembly.

CM said, had earlier resigned

While presenting the bill, Amarinder Singh said, ‘I have no fear of my government falling. I am ready to resign also. Resigned for Punjab earlier also. We stand fully with the farmers. Presenting the bill, Amarinder Singh said that both the Agriculture Amendment Bill and the proposed Electricity Bill are fatal to farmers, laborers and workers.

Explain that farmers in Punjab are continuously protesting against the agriculture bills of the Central Government. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also came to support the farmers in the state and traveled on a tractor.

(With input of PTI)