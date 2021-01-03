In Punjab, about 1.60 lakh health workers will be vaccinated against corona virus infection in the first phase. State Health Minister Balbir Singh has given this information. Principal Secretary (Health) H Lal said that data related to 1.60 lakh health workers has already been uploaded on ‘Kovid portal’. The portal is an online platform to monitor the supply of Kovid-19 vaccines.

The minister said, “… 1.60 lakh health workers of the state will be vaccinated first.” Giving information about the vaccination process, Lal said that a total of three lakh employees of advance fronts, including policemen, paramilitary forces, sanitation workers and disaster management volunteers, will be vaccinated after health care.



‘4000 trained vaccine workers in the state, they will help others if needed’

He said that after this, people above 50 years of age and those below 50 years of age with other diseases will be vaccinated. In response to a question asked about the vaccination campaign deadline, he said it would depend on the availability of the vaccine. He informed that there are four thousand trained commentators in the state. He said, “If we get a large amount of vaccines, then we can also seek help from doctors, pharmacists, dentists and nurses as vaccinators.”