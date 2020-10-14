Highlights: Women will get reservation in government jobs in Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves 33% women reservation in the state

CM announced new scheme of employment for youth

Chandigarh

The important decision was taken at the Punjab Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Taking an important decision in the direction of women empowerment, the Punjab government approved 33 percent women reservation in government jobs. According to information provided by the Punjab CM Office, the Council of Ministers approved the reservation of women in the direct recruitment process of the Punjab Civil Services.

Apart from this, the CM has also approved the State Employment Scheme, 2020-22, under which more than one lakh youth of the state will be employed by the year 2022. Under this scheme, fast appointments will be made on vacant posts in government departments. The Council of Ministers has also approved the Punjab Civil Services (Reservation of Posts for Women) Rules, 2020.

Under this, women will be given 33 percent reservation in direct recruitment in government jobs and recruitment in the posts of Group A, B, C and D of boards and corporations. The Punjab government has termed this decision as an important step towards women’s empowerment in the state. Explain that in addition to Punjab, women have been given reservation in government jobs in Bihar. The Nitish government has made a provision of 35 percent reservation for women for direct recruitment to all posts in government jobs. Bihar is the only state in the country to do so.