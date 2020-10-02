Every year in the month of October-November, Delhi and its surrounding areas are covered with terrible smog. This is attributed to the farmers of Punjab and Haryana who burn the straw to eliminate the remnants of their fields. It is reported that farmers in Punjab and Haryana have started burning stubble in the fields. However, farmers have described it as their compulsion.When asked about the farmers of Devidaspura in Amritsar, they said that they are also concerned about the environment but what they can do. One farmer who burnt the straw in his field said that for many years we have been demanding from the government It has been said that compensation should be given to us at the rate of Rs. 6 thousand per acre or Rs. 200 per quintal, but the government is not agreeing to our demands. What can we do in such a situation?

Punjab-Haryana Government Proposal

It is worth mentioning that a month ago, the governments of Punjab and Haryana submitted their action plan to the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) to control the burning of stubble. Smoke from stubble burning is also a major factor in air pollution in Delhi. As such, the states had proposed setting up of Custom Hiring Centers (CHCs) to provide agricultural machines on rent to farmers unable to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for management of the straw. In these machines, the straw is pressed into lumps.