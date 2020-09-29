Highlights: Demonstration of farmers continues against the agricultural bill in Punjab

Farmers’ rail stop movement continues on 9th day in Amritsar

Demonstration till 5 October, Rahul Gandhi may be included

Amritsar

On one side, the country is celebrating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, on the other hand, the demonstration of farmers is going on. The ‘Rail Stop Campaign’ against the Agricultural Bill in Amritsar, Punjab, continues on the 9th day. The farmers have announced to continue their demonstration till 5 October. Rahul Gandhi is also likely to attend the farmers’ rally.

In Amritsar, Punjab, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti has been sitting on the rail tracks for the last nine days. Sukhwinder Singh of the committee said, ‘Our performance will continue till October 5. On October 4, we will be able to decide further. ‘ A tractor rally will be held from Punjab to Delhi on October 3, in which Rahul Gandhi will join Captain Amarinder.

Farmers demonstration

Explain that in different parts of Punjab, farmers are sitting on roads and rail tracks. Train service has been stopped at many places here. Akali Dal activists also protested on the previous day. During this period, Sukhbir Badal, Harsimrat Kaur were detained.

Farmers demonstration

At the same time, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also justified the farmers’ demand by issuing a video message on Gandhi Jayanti. He has targeted the Modi government.