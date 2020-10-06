Highlights: Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu gets corona

Corona examination done for mild fever and sore throat

Sidhu went to Sangrur for ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ on Monday.

Chandigarh

Corona virus infection is increasing rapidly in Punjab. At the same time, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has also become corona. On Tuesday, when the Health Minister conducted an investigation on mild fever and sore throat, the report came back positive. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu recently shared the stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The event was also attended by Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other senior Congress leaders.

Mohali’s civil surgeon Manjit Singh said that Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has mild fever and sore throat. The doctor said that the minister’s condition is stable and he is in the house in Quarantine. Those who have come in contact with them will also be investigated. Sidhu was in Sangrur on Monday for ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’, which participated in the protests against the new agricultural laws.

Rahul Gandhi came to Punjab for a three-day program

The three-day event was also attended by Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other senior Congress leaders. Gandhi led several ‘tractor rallies’ in the state for three days against the new agricultural laws. Later Tuesday afternoon, he reached the neighboring state of Haryana to participate in the protests.