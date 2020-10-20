On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh introduced bills in the state assembly against three new agricultural bills of the Center. During this, the Chief Minister also gave a very emotional speech. He also lashed out at the opposition Akali Dal. Explain that while presenting the bill, the CM said that if his government falls then he falls, he has no fear of this but he will stand with the farmers.

Chief Minister introduced three bills

Capt Amarind Singh also said that the agriculture bill of the Center violates the interests of farmers and landless laborers. Explain that three bills were introduced by Amarinder Singh in the Legislative Assembly, Amendment Bill 2020 in the Production Facility Act to Farmers, Amendment Bill 2020 in Essential Commodities Act, Amendment in Farmers Agreement and Agricultural Services Act, Bill 2020.

I am also ready to resign

During this, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, ‘I am not afraid of my government falling. I am also ready to resign. I have already resigned for Punjab. We stand fully with the farmers. While presenting the bill, he also said that both the Agriculture Amendment Bill and the proposed Electricity Bill are against farmers and laborers. It is significant that farmers are continuously protesting in Punjab against the agriculture bills of the Central Government.

The first state to introduce a bill against the farmers law of the Center

Captain Amirander’s government in Punjab has introduced three bills in the assembly against the farmers law of the central government. Punjab is the first state where a bill has been brought against the law of the Center. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh introduced this bill in the Assembly. In the bill presented in the assembly, there is a provision for punishment for paying less than the MSP. CM Captain while presenting the bill appealed all parties to come together in view of the interest of the farmers. The Chief Minister said that the new farm laws are against the interests of farmers and landless laborers. Along with this, a demand was also made from the Central Government to make MSP mandatory for farmers in the law.

read this also

America: 14 years of Indian origin Anika did research on making Covid-19 medicine, won so many lakhs of rupees

Punjab becomes the first state to introduce a bill against the Farmers Act of the Center, a provision for punishing lower price than MSP