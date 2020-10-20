Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has introduced bills against the agricultural laws of the central government in the Assembly. During this time he said that he is not afraid that his government can be dismissed, because he keeps the resignation in his pocket. The Captain termed the Central Government’s laws as non-constitutional and said that he would not allow the farmers to be ruined. The Chief Minister also said that if the situation in the state worsens, China and Pakistan can try to take advantage of it.

Captain Amarinder Singh said, “I decided to resign during Operation Blue Star.” I am not afraid to resign. I am also not afraid that my government can be dismissed. But I will not let the farmers go to waste. I will fight for justice. ”

The Chief Minister said that the proposal states that the agricultural laws of the Central Government are against the Constitution, which states that agriculture is a state subject and these laws are a direct attack on the powers of the states. The Captain appealed to the Central Government not to allow the situation to get out of hand. Amarinder Singh said, “If the agricultural laws are not withdrawn, the youth will come out in the streets in support of the farmers and this will lead to chaos. The way things are happening, the peaceful atmosphere of the state can deteriorate. ”

He said the same thing happened in the 80s and 90s when Sikh extremism took Punjab in the grip. The Captain said, “China and Pakistan will meet and try to take advantage if peace is affected in the state, which will threaten national security.”

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh moved a resolution in the state assembly on Tuesday against the three new agricultural laws of the Center. The proposal also rejected the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 of the Center. Singh appealed to all parties to rise above political interest to save Punjab. The Chief Minister also introduced three Bills against the agricultural laws of the Center.

The proposal calls for the repeal of the three agricultural laws and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020. It calls for the announcement of a new ordinance to make the purchase of food grains at the minimum support price a statutory right of the farmers and to continue the purchase by the Government of India through the FCI and other such agencies.

The proposal expressed deep sorrow at the “harsh and inconsistent attitude of the Government of India, keeping in view the concerns of the farming community on the recent agricultural law implemented by them” of the state government. The Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and Agreement on Agricultural Services Bill-2020 were recently passed in Parliament. After President Ram Nath Kovind’s approval, these laws have now become law.

Three Bills introduced by Singh against them, Farmer Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment Bill 2020, Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement Price Assurance and Agriculture The Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020. Singh said that these bills will form the basis of further legal battle of the state.