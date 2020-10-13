Jalandhar: Punjab BJP President Ashwini Sharma’s car has been attacked. Ashwini Sharma narrowly survived the attack. The incident took place at the Cholang toll plaza near Tanda on the Pathankot-Jalandhar highway. BJP President was returning from Jalandhar to Pathankot, on the way, someone attacked the toll plaza.

He was rescued by his security personnel during the attack. Explain that there is a sit-in protest against the agrarian reform law on the toll plaza. On the other hand, the police have not yet known who the attacker was?

The complaint has become heated over this attack. BJP leaders have accused Congress of conspiracy to attack. BJP leader White Malik said that the party head has been attacked. The law system in Captain Government is over. The BJP also raised slogans against the Punjab government.

At the same time, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has condemned the attack and said that Congress has no hand in this attack. At present, the police is investigating the case on the basis of Ashwani Sharma’s statement.

