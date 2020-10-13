The vehicle of Punjabi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit chief Ashwini Sharma was allegedly attacked by some protesting farmers at the Cholang toll plaza in Hoshiarpur district. The glass of the car broke in this attack. Police said that the glass of Ashwini Sharma’s car was damaged in the incident but he was safe. The incident happened when Sharma was going back from Jalandhar to Pathankot.

Police in-charge (Tanda) Bikram Singh said that when BJP state president Ashwini Sharma’s vehicle reached the Cholang toll plaza located near Tanda, a group of protesting farmers shouted slogans against the peasant laws and punched the car. He said that farmers had laid siege to the toll plaza on October 5.

Ashwini Sharma claimed that a baseball bat and stone were used to damage her vehicle and her security personnel took her to a safe place. Sharma said that the attackers were not farmers and alleged that it was a planned attack. He said, “This attack was done to discredit the ongoing peasant movement.”

Senior Superintendent of Police of Hoshiarpur Navjot Singh Mahal said that the Punjab BJP chief is absolutely right. BJP workers and their supporters staged a sit-in demanding action against the culprits and disrupted traffic for about 45 minutes at Dasuya on the Jalandhar-Pathankot GT Road. Ashwini Sharma filed a complaint in this regard with Dasuya Police Station.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh condemned the incident and alleged that it was hatched by the ruling Congress. Chugh said that the Congress-led government goons who attacked Ashwini Sharma were goons and wanted to give a wrong direction to the peasant protests. He said, “Farmers do not carry out such attacks and there was no such incident since the protest started.” He said that this was a lapse in security from the Punjab Police.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also condemned the attack and stressed that there was no question of involvement of any Congress worker in it. Singh said that he has asked the Punjab DGP to take immediate action in connection with this incident.