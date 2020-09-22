The Bharatiya Janata Party’s opposition to the agricultural bills is not taking its name. The party’s old ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced on Tuesday that they will hold a ‘chakka jam’ in Punjab on September 25 against the agricultural bills passed by Parliament. The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Bill, 2020 were passed on Sunday amid opposition from opposition members in the Rajya Sabha.These bills were passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday last week. The Rajya Sabha on Sunday approved the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill-2020. Apart from this, the Farmer Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 and the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agricultural Services Bill 2020 were also approved. The Lok Sabha passed these Bills last week. Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema said that a decision has been taken against these bills to hold a chakka jam (road closure) in Punjab on 25 September.

Full bandh call on 25 September

Cheema said that senior party leaders, activists, farmers and agricultural laborers would peacefully jam the road for three hours from 11 am in the state. Earlier, around 30 farmer organizations have called for a complete shutdown against these bills on 25 September. Cheema said that party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will start a four-day mass contact program in the state on September 26 in which he will tell party workers how these bills negatively impact the farming community.

Cheema said that on October 1, the party leadership will submit a memorandum addressed to the President to the Governor of Punjab, appealing for withdrawal of these Bills. A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal has appealed to the President on Monday to protect farmers and agricultural laborers by not approving these bills.