Chandigarh: The Captain Government of Punjab is going to present the bill against the agriculture law of the Central Government. For this, a two-day special session has been called, which is the second day today. Opposition Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party are opposing Congress. Aam Aadmi Party MLAs protested against not sharing draft of Captain Sarkar’s bill.

AAP MLAs spent the night in the Vidhan Sabha Bhavan as a protest. It can be seen in the pictures that the MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party are seen lying on the sofas falling inside the assembly building. At the same time, some MLAs fell asleep putting a mattress on the ground.

Punjab: AAP MLAs seen sleeping inside the State Assembly last night.

They had staged a sit-in protest inside the Assembly yesterday against not getting copies of the proposed legislation to be tabled in the special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha against the central farm laws. pic.twitter.com/kuYZKFuj1b — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

विधानसभा में विपक्ष के नेता हरपाल सिंह चीमा ने कहा, “आम आदमी पार्टी कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ लाए जा रहे कानून का समर्थन करेगी. लेकिन सरकार को इस बिल का ड्राफ्ट हमारे साथ साझा करना चाहिए. हमें अन्य बिलों की प्रतियां भी नहीं मिली हैं. बिल का ड्राफ्ट देखे बिना हमारे विधायक महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों पर चर्चा और बहस कैसे कर सकते हैं?”

पंजाब में कैप्टन सरकार ने केंद्र सरकार के किसान बिल के खिलाफ कानून पास करने के लिए दो दिन का विशेष सत्र बुलाया है. इस विशेष सत्र का आज दूसरा दिन है. सोमवार को आम आदमी पार्टी और अकाली दल ने जमकर हंगामा किया. आज सदन की कार्यवाही सुबह 10 बजे शुरु होगी. केंद्र के क़ानून के विरोध में बिल पेश किया जाएगा.

सोमवार को विधानसभा का सत्र श्रद्धांजलि देने के बाद आज के लिए स्थगित हो गया. पहले दिन किसान क़ानून पर बहस ना होने के कारण अकाली दल ने प्रदर्शन किया. चंडीगढ़ में पंजाब भवन के बाहर धरना दिया और ज़मीन पर बैठे बैठे लंच किया. अकाली दल ने कैप्टन अमरिंदर पर केंद्र के साथ फ़िक्स्ड मैच खेलने का आरोप लगाया.

Also read-

Kamal Nath expressed regret over the itemized statement, saying – I will not let BJP succeed

Half of India’s population may be infected with corona by February next year – government panel