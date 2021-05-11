The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai Police has set the first and second day of Eid Al Fitr as a date for visiting inmates and inmates, from eight in the morning until 12 noon during official working hours through the “remote” visual communication service, in implementation of the precautionary measures taken to protect from infection with the virus The new Corona.

The Director of the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, Brigadier General Ali Al-Shamali, confirmed the continuation of providing remote visual communication service between inmates and their families during the first two days of Eid Al-Fitr, inside and outside the country, indicating that penal facilities have started working in virtual service since the global crisis began, causing Global air traffic is banned and closed in many countries.

He added that in the Dubai Police’s keenness to enable inmates to communicate with their families at various times and occasions, a remote visual communication service has been launched between inmates of penal facilities and their families, as a humanitarian initiative aimed at enabling them to have constant communication with their families, whether inside or outside the country, in addition to ensuring the provision of Full logistical support in cooperation with the General Administration of Artificial Intelligence.

He explained that the matter only requires the inmates’ families to submit an electronic request to visit their relatives through the Dubai Police application on smartphones, and then a text message is sent to the applicant with the link to make the video call and its specified time, through the website of the Dubai Police General Command, so that he can The inmate or inmate can make the video call via the electronic devices provided by the police.





