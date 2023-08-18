The General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai Police has obtained international accreditation in quality of life, justice and human rights, from the American Correctional Organization (ACA), the oldest of its kind in prison evaluation.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, said that the Dubai Police is keen to keep pace with the state’s directives in the field of human rights, and to ensure that he enjoys all rights and a quality of life, noting the efforts of the workers and work teams of the penal and correctional institutions that culminated in achieving this achievement.

The Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Quality and Excellence, Major General Abdul Quddous Abdul Razzaq Al-Obaidli, stated that the men’s prison in Dubai is the first in the region and the fifth in the world to obtain an international accreditation certificate from the organization, while the women’s prison came in the first place in the world.

He added that the punitive and correctional institutions in Dubai were subjected to a rigorous evaluation process, which required the fulfillment of 137 very accurate standards, and exceeded them from the first time by 100%.

In turn, the Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansouri, said, “Obtaining the international accreditation certificate came after achieving a breakthrough at the human and service levels within the penal institutions,” pointing out that “inmates obtained leading university and scientific degrees from within Prisons, including those whose lives were completely and qualitatively transformed, and who ran international companies and institutions.

In detail, Major General Abdul Qudous Abdul Razzaq Al-Obaidli said that an important aspect of the role of penal and correctional institutions relates to rehabilitation and providing a suitable environment for prison inmates, noting that «the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police stressed the need to search for the best global assessment of the level of quality within institutions, and to obtain an advanced classification in this sector.”

He emphasized communication with the American Correctional Organization, which is the oldest in the world, as it was founded in 1870 as applying disciplined and accurate standards for prisons.

He pointed out that the organization applies 137 strict standards, which the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions exceeded with merit by 100%, making the men’s prison in Dubai the first regionally and the fifth in the world to obtain this certificate as one of the best prisons in the world, according to several criteria that include management, security, safety and health. , and justice, while the women’s prison was the first women’s prison in the world to obtain this accreditation.

The Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansoori, said, “The Dubai Police General Command has paid great attention for years to the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions. Its pioneers are inmates, and it provides them with the appropriate environment for their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Al-Mansoori added, “There are inmates who benefited from the second chance within the institutions, and obtained university and scientific degrees, as well as advanced specialized courses, which completely transformed their lives, to the extent that some of them are now running international institutions and companies thanks to their degrees, and the treatment they found.”

He pointed out that the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, was keen to translate the efforts made by the work teams into an internationally accredited classification, stressing that «the accreditation certificate by the American Reform Organization represents a real achievement, as it places prisons in Dubai among the best in the world in terms of environment. care, justice and rehabilitation.”

He stressed that penal and correctional institutions are keen to give fair opportunities to their inmates, as the inmate must realize that imprisonment is not the end, and this has been translated into the lives of inmates of several nationalities who have completed their education, obtained university degrees and advanced training courses, and run international companies in their countries.

In turn, the Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, Brigadier General Marwan Abdul Karim Galfan, said that Dubai prisons are a pioneering model in reform and discipline, and annually spend huge sums of money on male and female inmates in order to ensure that they obtain their human and legal rights.

He added, “From 2021 until the middle of this year, we presented 169 programs for male and female inmates, including 52 training and vocational programmes, 82 educational programmes, 25 sports programmes, and 10 religious programmes, in implementation of the policy of reform and discipline pursued by the punitive institutions in Dubai Police, to make inmates individuals.” Good people are able to start over after they return to society.

And he continued: «We were able to provide humanitarian aid, in cooperation with partners, amounting to 23 million and 355 thousand and 786 dirhams for male and female guests from the beginning of 2021 until the middle of this year, which was spent in several aspects, including paying rent for housing for those who are unable, and sponsoring the education expenses of their children, as well as living supplies. And medical and paying monthly salaries to the impoverished, subsidies for treatment and medical equipment, paying the costs of giving birth to a number of inmates, issuing birth certificates for their children, health supplies, clothes and clothing for holidays and other humanitarian aid.

The director of the women’s prison in Dubai, Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, said, “The step of submitting to the evaluation of a leading institution such as the American Reform Organization represented a challenge at the beginning, as a women’s prison had not been subjected to this evaluation previously.”

And she stressed that “punitive and correctional institutions in Dubai are not prisons in their known form, but they represent an academy, in which inmates enter a state and exit from it differently and productively,” pointing out that “what has been achieved confirms the ability of Emirati women to face the most difficult challenges.”