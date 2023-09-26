The court upheld the punishment for those responsible in the case of a fire in the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping center

The Kemerovo Regional Court upheld the main punishment after appeals from those convicted in the case of a fire in the Winter Cherry shopping center. Lenta.ru was informed about this in court.

The additional punishment for the ex-head of the State Construction Supervision Authority of Kuzbass, Tanzilya Komkova, and the head of ISK Resurs, Nikita Cherednichenko, was changed. Instead of restricting freedom after serving a sentence, convicts are prohibited from leaving their place of residence without the consent of supervisory authorities. In addition, the foreclosure on their property was canceled, and the arrest remained in effect until the fine was paid.

A complaint against the verdict of the Central District Court of Kemerovo dated December 20, 2021 was received by Tanzili Komkova, her son Eduard Komkov, Nikita Cherednichenko and the head of the State Construction Supervision Inspectorate Svetlana Shengerey. The case was heard by the Kemerovo Regional Court.

A fire in the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping center occurred on March 25, 2018. The cause was a short circuit. As a result of the incident, about 250 people were injured, 60 of whom did not survive.