A.In the face of increasing attempts by those willing to vaccinate to obtain an early vaccination without justification and sometimes with false information, the call for penalties is loud. “Thousands are caught, but there are no sanctions,” said the board of the German Foundation for Patient Protection, Eugen Brysch. “To push forward during vaccination is still not an administrative offense.”

According to a report by the ARD television magazine “Report Mainz”, many vaccination centers complain about the aggressiveness of those willing to be vaccinated and increasing attempts to obtain an early vaccination. The Hamburg vaccination center alone reported the last 2000 pre-pushers in one week. In order to get a vaccination appointment early, incorrect age or occupation information would be given. In Munich up to 350 pre-pushers a week would be caught, in Saarbrücken up to 140. The spokesman for the Hamburg social authority said “Report Mainz”: “The mood is becoming more aggressive. Some people are very clear that they are not authorized and still try to get vaccinated. “

Eight instead of two contact persons

According to the article, vaccination fraudsters often pretend to be high-priority contact persons for people in need of care or pregnant women. A person in need of care, for example, can name two contact persons who will be vaccinated as a matter of priority. In one case known to the editors, however, instead of two, eight young and healthy people managed to be vaccinated as contact persons.

After the lifting of the vaccination prioritization for the preparations from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, Brysch expects that those willing to vaccinate will exert even more pressure: “Now vaccines are released. This creates massive pressure in the vaccination centers and among general practitioners. We hear about psychological and physical threatening gestures on the patient protection telephone. “

In total, the vaccination centers have now administered more than 35 million vaccine doses against Corona – a little less than 27.3 million for first vaccinations and a good 7.8 million for second vaccinations. 32.8 percent of the population have received at least one vaccination, 9.4 percent so far.