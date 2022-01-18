The Brussels metro employee who filmed on Friday how a young man pushed a woman in front of the metro is facing a sentence. The public transport company has suspended him and is considering sanctions. Hundreds of colleagues are now standing up for the man.











The images of the incident, filmed with a mobile phone from a screen in the security post of the Brussels metro, quickly circulated on social media and caused a lot of stir. The woman narrowly escaped the moving metro because the driver alertly used the emergency brake. The 23-year-old perpetrator initially escaped by rail, but was later caught.

Public transport company STIB is now investigating what part the filming employee had in the distribution of the images. The man filmed the images from a security camera in the hour after the pushing incident. He may have violated privacy or harmed the criminal investigation into the incident. The man has been at home since Saturday.

Petition

The suspended subway worker was questioned yesterday, but further investigations are underway to determine his share of responsibility for distributing the footage. STIB spokesperson Françoise Ledune explained today that the situation is under evaluation and that no decision has yet been taken on the employee’s future.

More than 1,600 people are calling on the STIB not to tackle the employee too harshly, reports Belga news agency. They have signed a petition that is circulating among the staff. If the employee were to receive a sanction, his colleagues ask whether it could be proportionate. It should also be examined whether the person who filmed the images is also responsible for the leak on social media.

New York

Barely a day after the Brussels incident, a similar incident occurred in New York, only there with a fatal outcome. A woman died after being pushed in front of a subway at Times Square subway station. The suspect later turned himself in to police and was arrested. It concerns a man with an extensive criminal record, who according to the police is currently homeless.