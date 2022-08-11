Great motorcycle stories, who doesn’t have them. And above all, who doesn’t like to hear them told. That is why MotoKicX serves a strong story every Thursday, a matter of starting the day well.

In 1994 Giancarlo Falappa tests a new swingarm on the Ducati 916 Superbike in Albacete. A highsider throws him out of the saddle and puts him in a coma for four weeks. In the hospital of the mythical Doctor Costa in Imola, who has several rider miracles to his name, the question was whether ‘the Lion of Jesi’ would ever regain consciousness.

dr. Costa came up with the idea to appeal to Falappa’s deepest instincts by putting on a headset that played the comments of his greatest victories. Result: Falappa’s head moved slightly and he blinked his eyelids. dr. Costa decided to invite a well-known Italian TV commentator and let him comment on Falappa’s hospital bed on the spot.

As the commentator “reported” that Falappa was being chased by Scott Russell and that he wanted to be overtaken, Falappa woke up… sadly with permanent brain trauma. Falappa was a mere shadow of his old self, but he still makes regular appearances in the WorldSBK paddock as a Ducati ambassador.

Text Pieter Ryckaert • Illustration Bruno Vackier