Great motorcycle stories, who doesn’t have them. And above all, who doesn’t like to hear them told. That is why MotoKicX serves a strong story every Thursday, a matter of starting the day well.

Metzeler presented the Tourance tire on a track specially constructed for tire testing, near Milan airport. There, the assembled journal was allowed to enter the flooded track with a selection of all-roads and other high performers. I had been drawn in Group 2 so had to wait for the Polish journalist from Group 1 to return the Honda CrossTourer.

To spice up the approach to the circuit from the parking lot, the marketing guys had pulled out an inflatable blue Metzeler arch. To get such a bow up and preferably also to keep it up, a blazer must of course be used. And because such a thing does not run on solar energy, there was an extension cord of twice nothing across the parking lot.

The Polish journalist comes down the track with the CrossTourer and wants to make a U-turn to hand me the bike. Completely according to the book, he looks neatly over his shoulder to make the U-turn as short as possible, but because of that he does not notice that he starts his tight turn just as his front wheel is on the extension cable.

Instead of making his U-turn, the extension cord rolls out from under his front tire and immediately takes the entire front axle of the bike with it so that the poor man doesn’t stand a chance and a fraction later with 270 kilos of Japanese steel against the Italian soil. is. Given the dent in his image, I spared my unfortunate colleague the explanation of the ‘In de gloria’ sketch about ‘the thread’…

Text Bart De Schampheleire • Illustration Bruno Vackier