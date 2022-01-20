Awesome motorcycle stories, who doesn’t have them. And above all, who doesn’t like to hear them told. That is why MotoKicX serves a strong story every Thursday, a matter of starting the day well. This week: speed can save lives, there is Motorcyclisteditor-in-chief Pieter Ryckaert is living proof of this.

“One day, when I came back from my job at the airport at the time and cheerfully flouted the current and at that time barely enforced speed limits on my Ducati 750 SS, the Halle-Ninove route presented itself. Right in the middle of my route was the long left in Kester, where the then MX track was located.

At that time, a median strip had already been constructed on which a few trees had been planted, which still had to grow bravely and were therefore held up by wooden posts. One of those posts had slumped sharply and protruded over the track. Just because I came in pretty quickly I took enough angle and I was able to pass under the post, where otherwise I would have gotten the thing full against my visor. I immediately stopped to straighten the post. And to get some…”

Text Pieter Ryckaert Illustration Bruno Vackier