Great motorcycle stories, who doesn’t have them. And above all, who doesn’t like to hear them told. That is why MotoKicX serves a strong story every Thursday, a matter of starting the day well. This week: British racer James Witham faces a number of practical problems after a double collarbone fracture.

At the start of his career, former racer James Witham broke a collarbone during a race. Not hindered by pain or common sense, he wanted to start again a week later. The attending physician forced him to press ten times before declaring him fit and approving his participation. Witham screamed in pain but still managed to pump ten times and was allowed to start… only to fall again during that race and break his other collarbone as well.

In the weeks that followed, Witham discovered that two broken collarbones presented some serious practical problems. For example, he tried several times to wipe his buttocks by putting paper on the seat or clamping a strip of toilet paper between the roll and his heel, but in the end he always had to call on his mother’s help. …

Text Pieter Ryckaert Illustration Bruno Vackier