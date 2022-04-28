Great motorcycle stories, who doesn’t have them. And above all, who doesn’t like to hear them told. That is why MotoKicX serves a strong story every Thursday, a matter of starting the day well. This week: Doctor Parrish.

After the Japanese GP a few years ago, former GP racer, truck racing champion, commentator and full-time jogger Steve Parrish sat on the plane a few rows behind John Hopkins. He was approached by a flight attendant because he would have to leave the plane with his broken collarbone. Sensing a delay coming and having absolutely no interest in it, Parrish introduced himself to the flight attendant as “Dr. Parrish’ and assured her that his patient was allowed to fly.

Half the plane burst into gasps as Parrish signed a statement and then sat down… only to be addressed again ten minutes later by the flight attendant, asking if he could help another passenger. Fortunately, he turned out to be only drunk, but together with half the plane ‘Doctor Parrish’ especially fervently hoped that during the rest of the flight no one had a heart attack or had to give birth…

Text Pieter Ryckaert • Illustration Bruno Vackier