Awesome motorcycle stories, who doesn’t have them. And above all, who doesn’t like to hear them told. That is why MotoKicX serves a strong story every Thursday, a matter of starting the day well. This week: former GP and BSB rider James Haydon.

“Indonesia GP, 1995. A banzaï lap on a qualifier rear tire amid Messrs Schwantz and Doohan. Of course I get a huge high sider. I am thrown in the air and land with my ass on the windshield, which immediately shatters. I smack against the asphalt, roll through the gravel box and get shaken so hard that I have to puke in my helmet.

The fresh wind blowing past my buttocks also tells me that my suit is torn at the height of my crotch. Because my abs are failing at all, I can’t manage to scribble straight to measure the damage. I get a bad feeling and immediately reach for my balls… and see a glove full of blood! In a blind panic I grab a rushing range officer by the hand and force him to feel my balls. The man doesn’t really appreciate it and as I yell that I’m neutered and bleeding to death, the man yells back that I’m a pervert.

In the ambulance I am still lamenting that I will never be able to have children. To which someone points out that I may have a deep wound on my index finger, but that my genitals are undamaged…”

Text Pieter Ryckaert – Illustration Bruno Vackier