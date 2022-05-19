Great motorcycle stories, who doesn’t have them. And above all, who doesn’t like to hear them told. That is why MotoKicX serves a strong story every Thursday, a matter of starting the day well.

As a young, inexperienced motorcycle journalist, I was sent to Spain for the so-called Fiesta GasGas, an event where the former owner of GasGas opened his huge domain near Girona to anyone with a GasGas enduro or trial. And this boy. That I had not an ounce of experience in either discipline, nor any protective gear worthy of the name, no one seemed to mind.

I was immediately put on a trial and hunted up a dried-up river bed. It made a 90° turn to the left somewhere, steeply up. By pure luck I took it spinning on the rear wheel, knocking the front wheel against a stone. In a fit of bewilderment, I considered myself a natural. Mission accomplished, so a 300cc two-stroke enduro was shoved under my ass with the message to follow the ribbons, ‘because if you get lost here, we’ll never find you again’.

The ‘soft’ enduro course proved more difficult than the trial zone. I kept banging my unprotected knees against rocks and had to pedal almost all the time to stay upright. The bitch had a mean character, locked up all the time and at one point I was so exhausted that a random passer-by with a quad bike (still no idea how it got there) had to kick the engine.

When I finally arrived at the starting point, exhausted, the whole domain was completely deserted; only the Belgian delegation was still waiting anxiously, convinced that I was already rotting in the woods somewhere. A month later I did buy my first trial motorcycle, although it was not GasGas…

Text Pieter Ryckaert • Illustration Bruno Vackier