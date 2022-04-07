Awesome motorcycle stories, who doesn’t have them. And above all, who doesn’t like to hear them told. That is why MotoKicX serves a strong story every Thursday, a matter of starting the day well. This week: Kevin Schwantz, racing legend and 1993 GP500 World Champion, gets a lesson in humility…

Kevin Schwantz is especially associated with Suzuki because he raced with that brand in the US Superbike Championship and then the GP500; but in his early days he rode Yamaha. After all, Schwantz’s parents were successful Yamaha dealers. His first racing bikes were an RD350 and an XJ600.

When he first entered a Daytona endurance race with his XJ600, he crashed on the warm-up lap. Struggling straight up again, Schwantz saw a screwdriver lying there. Seething with rage, he went back to the pits to scold his mechanics for leaving a screwdriver in the cockpit, causing him to fall. To which the mechanics replied dryly that they do not use that brand of screwdrivers at all. An early lesson in humility for the Texan…

Text Pieter Ryckaert • Illustration Bruno Vackier