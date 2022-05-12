Great motorcycle stories, who doesn’t have them. And above all, who doesn’t like to hear them told. That is why MotoKicX serves a strong story every Thursday, a matter of starting the day well.

The worst motorcycle presentation I’ve ever witnessed was that of the 2006 Kawasaki ZX-6R at the Autopolis circuit in Japan.

In four days I flew the route Brussels-Amsterdam-Kobe-somewhere else-Tokyo-Amsterdam-Brussels. Somewhere in between I spent more than ten hours in a bus, with or without a dozing driver, while we also visited a forklift gym, a motor museum, a shipyard and a train factory.

Spread over two days, we drove five 20-minute sessions on the track, which was an hour and a half (one way) from the hotel. After that first day of testing I had to write my test and send it to the editors, including photos, which lasted well into the night.

The next day, on my way to my hotel room, I had to fend off an aggressive Elvis-haired waiter who, in a fit of supreme obligingness, was determined to show me the way to the restrooms because he confused “rest in my room” with “restroom.” While zapping sleeplessly because I no longer knew what day – let alone what month – it was, I fell from one surprise to the next.

The pinnacle of Japanese television was a kind of soft porn manga in which the neatly dressed voice actors in both corners of the screen tried their best to provide the non-moving and unexciting pictures with sexy sounds. I was even too exhausted to burst into a roaring giggle. I am still digesting the accompanying jet lag…

Text Pieter Ryckaert • Illustration Bruno Vackier