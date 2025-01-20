He Ibex 35 has started this Monday’s session with a slight increase of 0.04%, which has led the Madrid selective to stand at 11,921.1 points at 9:00 a.m., on a day marked by the inauguration of Donald Trump and in which the Stock Market will react to the change in the presidency of Telefónica.

On the international front, Donald Trump will formally assume office today in Washington DC as the 47th president of the United States in a ceremony characterized by the presence of leaders of the international right and the CEOs of the country’s main technology companies, and by a message of national unity.

Likewise, the American stock market, Wall Street, will not open for the celebration of Martin Luther King Day.

At the Spanish business level, Telefónica announced this Saturday the dismissal of José María Álvarez-Pallete as president of the company and announced the appointment of Marc Murtra – already former president of Indra – as head of the company.









At the same time, Indra’s board of directors appointed the until now CEO of Escribano Mechanical & Engineering, Ángel Escribano, as the new president of the company to replace Marc Murtra.

In the early stages of this day, the biggest increases within the Ibex 35 were recorded by Acerinox, which rose 1.18% at the opening, and ACS (+0.87%), while on the decrease side they stood out Redeia, which fell 3.39%, Telefónica (-3%) and Enagás (-0.41%).

The main European stock markets opened with a mixed sign. Specifically, Milan, London and Frankfurt fell 0.05%, 0.03% and 0.01%, while Paris rose 0.2%.

At the opening of the stock market, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at 80.64 dollars, 0.19% less, while Texas fell 0.08%, to the 77.33 dollars.

In the currency market, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0316 ‘greenbacks’, while in the debt market, the interest required on the 10-year bond rose to 3.159%.