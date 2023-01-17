The Ras Al-Khaimah Court punished a (Gulf) father with a fine of 1,000 dirhams on charges of assaulting his 10-year-old child and his ex-wife, and forcibly dragging his son while he was being driven by the school bus, and quarreling with the bus driver and the supervisor, which left the child with psychological effects and he became afraid and suffered disturbances, deterioration His academic level, according to medical reports.

In view of what happened to the woman and her child as a result of the assault they were subjected to, she filed a lawsuit demanding that the defendant pay 60,000 dirhams as compensation for incurring financial losses due to her absence from her work and her review of the police departments and the Public Prosecution during investigations and photocopying of papers, including files, criminal judgments and attorneys’ fees, in addition to The psychological damage she and her son suffered.

The defendant’s attorney stated that his client filed a lawsuit against the plaintiff to enable him to see his son, but she did not comply with the ruling, changed her place of residence, and arrest and habeas corpus orders were issued against her, and that she thus contributed to the harm that befell her, and she is the one who caused the condition that she and her child are in.

He explained that the lawsuit is just a statement sent, demanding that it be rejected for lack of validity and proof, and for the plaintiff’s contribution to the error that resulted in the damage she claims.

And it was stated in the operative part of the Ras Al Khaimah Partial Civil Court ruling that the final criminal judgment has authority that the civil courts adhere to in cases that have been adjudicated by a final judgment.

She explained that the medical report confirmed that the plaintiff suffered severe bruises on the right shoulder and that her son suffered pain in the right forearm, which indicates that the defendant deliberately assaulted their physical integrity on the day of the incident, pointing out that when the Criminal Court had convicted the defendant according to a final ruling as a result of proving his mistake Therefore, the judgment has acquired an authenticity that the civil court is committed to, as it is a chapter in the act that forms the common basis between the civil and criminal lawsuits.

She pointed out that the civil court had nothing left but to estimate the compensation due to the plaintiff and her son commensurate with the material and moral harm they suffered, and the court noted that what the defendant mentioned about her contribution to the error is a statement that has no basis in fact and law, and that is because her refusal to implement the vision decision authorized by him by law Assuming the validity of his claim, he is not authorized in any case to attack their physical integrity.

The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff in her person and against her son 11 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral harm they suffered, and obligated him to pay the appropriate expenses, fees, and attorney’s fees.