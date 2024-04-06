The Public Prosecution’s Criminal Information Center, “Wa’i,” explained, through a film published on social media, the penalty for trading in fireworks without a license.

He pointed out that Article 54 of Federal Decree Law No. 17 of 2019 regarding weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment and dangerous materials stipulates a penalty of imprisonment for a period of not less than one year and a fine of not less than one hundred thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties for anyone who trades in goods without a license. Fireworks, importing, exporting, manufacturing or bringing them into or out of the country.

The prosecution indicated, through a film it published on its social media accounts, that the legislator stipulated in Article 1 of the decree law that explosives are a chemical compound or a mixture of different chemical compounds that interact with each other when exposed to factors that create an activating force in producing pressure and heat at a certain speed. It may affect or cause damage to the surrounding area, including fireworks.

Article Three of the Decree Law stipulates that it is not permissible to acquire, possess, obtain, carry, import, export, re-export, transit, temporarily ship, trade in, manufacture, repair, transport, or dispose of explosives in any way except after obtaining… A license or permit to do so from the licensing authority or the concerned authority, in accordance with the provisions of this decree law.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society and publish all new and updated legislation in the country, through the Criminal Media Center “Wa’i”, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of the law as a way of life.

