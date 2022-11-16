The Pets Place employee involved in the application of intern ‘Lisa’ has been punished for not being honest about the incident. The chain cannot rule out discrimination after an investigation. Meanwhile, the other staff are the target of angry customers and are intimidated by telephone and in the shops. ,,This has to stop.”
Max Veerbeek
Latest update:
11:00 PM
