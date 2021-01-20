The Administrative Code intends to introduce punishment for cruelty to animals – we are talking about several new offenses that are not spelled out in the Criminal Code. These include cruelty to animals, non-compliance with the requirements for keeping, as well as the use of animals for cultural and entertainment purposes. As Izvestia found out, the bill with these amendments has already been submitted by the Ministry of Justice to the government, and in March it may go to the State Duma.

In the profile committee of the parliament on ecology, as well as in factions, the initiative is supported. In the opinion of the deputies, this will allow punishing those who today evade criminal liability, since it only implies causing grievous harm to animals.

– Back in December last year, the committee sent its proposals to the Ministry of Justice, which were included in this document. Obviously, the sooner it is adopted, the better. Today, a representative of the Ministry of Justice told us that he could enter the State Duma in March, ”Vladimir Burmatov, head of the specialized committee of the lower chamber on ecology and environmental protection, told Izvestia.

According to him, the deputies propose to double the number of trains prescribed in it. Including the provision of punishment for getting rid of pets and the introduction of responsibility for organizing animal fights. The committee held consultations with the Ministry of Justice, during which it was decided to introduce these amendments at zero readings or to the second reading of the bill in order to speed up its consideration, Vladimir Burmatov added.

