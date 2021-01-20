The representative of the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation said that in March of this year, the State Duma may receive a bill suggesting the introduction of new clauses for cruelty to animals in the Code of Administrative Offenses, the newspaper writes. News…

It is noted that the head of the State Duma Committee on Ecology and Environmental Protection Vladimir Burmatov told about this publication. He explained that we are talking about several new elements of a crime that are not spelled out in the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In particular, this is cruelty to animals, non-compliance with the requirements for the maintenance and use of animals for cultural and entertainment purposes.

Burmatov added that the deputies are proposing to double the number of compositions prescribed in the Administrative Code. Thus, it is planned to include in the code a norm on punishment for getting rid of animals and to introduce responsibility for organizing battles between them.

The head of the State Duma committee added that the draft law with the appropriate amendments has already been submitted by the Ministry of Justice to the Cabinet. He stressed that the approval of the document will punish those who evade criminal liability, which only implies causing grievous harm to pets.

Earlier, the State Duma Committee on Ecology and Environmental Protection sent an appeal to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation with a request to conduct an inspection in the regions of the country for compliance with the law on the responsible treatment of animals.