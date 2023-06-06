Jos Brech’s conviction can be upheld, the Advocate General advises the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The Limburger is suspected of killing, abusing and kidnapping 11-year-old Nicky Verstappen in 1998. Brech was sentenced to sixteen years in prison on appeal, but denies any involvement.

The advice of the Advocate General is not binding, the Supreme Court is free to deviate from it. The Supreme Court has provisionally scheduled a ruling for September 26. Usually the advice of the Advocate General is followed.

Nicky Verstappen disappeared in the night of 9 to 10 August 1998 from the youth camp at Brunssummerheide. A day later, his body was found in a nearby Christmas tree plot. For a long time, the case seemed to remain unsolved. Only in 2018, after a large-scale DNA study, did Brech come into the picture. When the name of the Limburger became known, however, he turned out to be missing. Brech, an avid bushcrafter, was arrested in Spain after a manhunt.

‘Cause of death not exclusively stress-related’

Brech’s cassation complaints concerned, among other things, the evidence and motivation for manslaughter. According to the advice of the Advocate General, the court in Den Bosch has ‘sufficiently motivated that the cause of death is not exclusively stress-related and that Nicky’s death can reasonably be attributed to an act of suffocation carried out by the suspect’.

The conviction of manslaughter and conditional intent also stands. “Because suffocation is a gradual process, the suspect must have known that the chance of Nicky’s death increased the longer the suffocation lasted,” the attorney general writes.

Several DNA traces of Brech have been found on the pajama pants, the inside and outside of the underpants and on Nicky's body. According to Brech, his DNA was on Nicky because he had found the boy's body, but he had already died by then. The Court of Appeal did not find this plausible and, according to the Advocate General, it provided sufficient reasons.

Brech can take into account a small discount on the prison sentence imposed, because the procedure took a long time.