Former advisor to senator Flávio Bolsonaro states that members of the clan “are the type who value those who betray them”

Retired military police officer and former advisor to the senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), Fabrício Queiroz (Christian Democracy) said that members of the Bolsonaro family “they are the type who value those who betray them” is that “punishment comes on horseback”. He, however, did not name who the traitors would be.

“Even if I were a criminal, they shouldn't abandon me. But there is no resentment towards the family in that sense. But we see what happens when there is ingratitude. Punishment comes on horseback”he stated in an interview with the magazine Look published this Friday (Dec 15, 2023).

Asked about his current relationship with the Bolsonaro family, Queiroz replied that he does not speak to any member. “The last time was with Flávio, last year, at the time when I wanted to be a candidate for deputy. After that, we never exchanged ideas again. I really wanted their support to be able to win the election, but I didn’t force it.”he said.

The former advisor regretted that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not vote for him in the 2022 elections. “There should be other better candidates than I”he said. “He himself always told me this: 'The day I stop being elected it will be because a better one appears'. Then [o presidente Luiz Inácio] Lula [da Silva (PT)] is better than him, because he was elected”he completed.

Denounced by the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro) for allegedly being part of a “rachadinhas” scheme (passing on employees' salaries) in Flávio's office, the former advisor received 6,701 votes in Rio de Janeiro and was not elected to the position of state deputy. Now, he is considering seeking a position as councilor in the 2024 municipal elections.

“If Jair gave me something, I would definitely be a state deputy today. Now, they continue their lives there, they are in a hell of a fire”he stated.

The former advisor also said that Bolsonaro must regret having been president. “He’s just getting beaten up, everyone in the family is exposed.”he said.

Queiroz attributes his separation from his family to his involvement in the MP-RJ investigations.

“It's the same in politics. There is a scandal, the advisors leave. The scandal involved me, that’s why they removed me.”he stated. “Jair himself had said that, until I clarified everything, he would cut ties. So I didn't look for him anymore. Nor vice versa. A lot of people tell me that they were ungrateful to me.”he said, adding that he does not keep secrets from his family.

“His family is no better than mine for him to sacrifice my family and his family to be fine. Because his is fine. In his, everyone is a politician, everyone earns well. Am I going to hold their guitar so mine can get screwed? Never”he said.

Queiroz says that, having been president, Bolsonaro could help him with a job. According to him, however, there was never “no wave” of the family in this sense.

