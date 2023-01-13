FIFA said in a statement, Friday: “The Disciplinary Committee imposed a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs on the Mexican Federation, and one match will be played without an audience due to the chants of Mexico fans during two matches against Poland and Saudi Arabia in the World Cup.”

He added, “This penalty will be applied to the next official match that the first men’s national team will play in one of the FIFA competitions.”

The Mexican Football Federation has been sanctioned on several occasions for chanting by the fans.

Mexico will play Jamaica without an audience on March 25 in the CONCACAF Nations League.