The Marvel Cinematic Universe features the most popular movie superheroes. All were inspired by the original versions of the comics, but some could not be part of the franchise due to a question of rights.

Punisher he is one of these characters who starred in his own series through Netflix. After 4 seasons, the show was canceled and its future was in limbo until today, when the contract between Marvel Studios and the streaming giant ended.

The clause of the contract established that the studio could not use the character at an audiovisual level in any way. Now that this is finally over, fans are looking forward to the Punisher’s debut in the MCU, where he will share the screen with the Avengers, Spider-Man and other heroes.

Punisher: a character deeper than imagined. Photo: Composition / Marvel

As for the other Marvel characters on Netflix, these are the ones who have already returned to the studio: Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). All renowned heroes and founders of The Defend, a group dedicated to protecting New York from all threats.

Who is the Punisher? Though sometimes considered a hero, the Punisher is a savage and ruthless vigilante willing to eradicate crime at any cost. For this, he is feared by villains and heroes.

The character was created by writer Gerry Conway and artists John Romita Sr. and Ross Andru. He made his first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man # 129 (1974).