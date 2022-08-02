Seven days ago GiantFreakinRobot had published a report that saw the return of Punisherwith the face do Jon Bernthalon Disney + after its second season debut of Dare devil and its dedicated series. Now, a second report would even confirm the rating of the series and the episodes.

According to what was said by the site in question, through a certain source (and the number of confirmed exclusives actually gives hope), the new series on The Punisher with Jon Bernthal will have 18 episodes and will have a TV-MA ratingthat is meant to be seen with adults and not under 17 years.

Taking this data, actually the rating it makes sense given the platform, while for the episodes there is some sort of pattern it seems, since too Dare devil will have 18 episodes. There is also the possibility that this series will never make it to Disney +, but dwell on Hulu instead, the group’s platform that could easily publish content where a man alone kills dozens of mafia in the most violent and bad ways possible.

Now we just have to wait for the official confirmationbut it looks like Netflix’s Marvel universe is shifting – and reinventing – to Disney +, as we’ve seen with Charlie Cox (Daredevil).