Zulu Araújo, former president of the Palmares Foundation, was sanctioned for administrative impropriety in 2015

The architect and former president of Palmares Cultural Foundation, Edvaldo Mendes Araújo, who had been nominated for the Citizenship and Cultural Diversity Secretariat of the Ministry of Culture, could not take office due to a punishment for administrative impropriety imposed by the CGU (Union Comptroller General).

Zulu Araújo, as he is known, was announced as government secretary through the profile official from the Ministry of Culture on Instagram on January 30. However, the publication was deleted by the area. Read below:



Reproduction/Folha de S.Paulo Publication made from the Instagram of the Ministry of Culture on January 30, 2023

According to newspaper report Folha de S.Paulothe lawsuit against Zulu Araújo was filed by Federal Comptroller General in 2013 due to the architect’s tenure as president of the Palmares Foundation, which he held from 2007 to 2010.

The sanction for administrative impropriety took place in September 2015, according to the vehicle. The decision prevents him from assuming new public offices.

To the Power360the Ministry of Culture confirmed the nomination of Zulu Araújo and said that the nomination “was submitted to regulatory bodies for the occupation of public office in the government”.

“Edvaldo Mendes Araújo does not hold any position in the Ministry of Culture”informed in a note (read below).

Through his Instagram profile, Araújo published a note on Sunday (March 12) in which he stated that “already forwarded all information relevant to the case requesting its review and filing”. Here’s the full (98 KB).

He also cited the decision of the TCU (Brazilian Court of Auditors) which, in 2016, judged the accounts of the Palmares Foundation and ordered the filing of the case at the Court. Here’s the full of the decision (133 KB).

“As for the nomination for the position of national secretary of Citizenship and Cultural Diversity, the nomination is under analysis by the competent bodies, awaiting a decision, as well as all the others”he said.

“The fight goes on…”wrote Zulu Araújo in the caption of the publication. Read below:

Zulu is a member of the Black Movement and general director of Pedro Calmon Foundation. He was director of House of Culture of Latin America from UnB (University of Brasilia).

Read the full statement from the Ministry of Culture below:

“The Ministry of Culture informs that Mr. Edvaldo Mendes Araújo has been appointed to occupy the title of Secretary of Citizenship and Cultural Diversity and this appointment has been submitted to the regulatory bodies for the occupation of public office in the Government. Edvaldo Mendes Araújo does not hold any position in the Ministry of Culture.”