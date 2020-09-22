Highlights: A student of Pune’s Architect College went to his home in Mumbai

On 10 September, the father became Corona positive, after which the whole family was sent to the quarantine center

Search network to attend class in quarantine center, standing at a window and attending class

Health workers helped when the exam was difficult, the seating arrangement on the roof

Pune

Recently there was a dispute between students, their families and various educational institutions. This dispute is about examinations during the corona virus period. Students and their families do not want their children to have examinations amid the Kovid-19 epidemic. The expert is also concerned about online exams. An exception was thus found in Pune, Maharashtra. A student here discovered the network after a lot of effort at the Quarantine Center in Mumbai and used to attend classes. Apart from this, after much effort, he was able to take the examination from the quarantine center itself.

The 21-year-old student is studying Architect from a college in Pune. Her father was found to be Corona virus positive. His home is in Mumbai. On September 10, he and his entire family were quarantined at the institute. He attended online classes but was upset with the quarantine at the time of examinations. He was worried that his studies would be ruined if he could not take the exam, then his session would be backward.

Barely found a window

The student said that his house is in Worli. His father is a contractor and he keeps on meeting people. He was constantly conducting his test. The first two times his report was negative, the third time he became Corona positive. After the father came to Corona positive, the whole family was tested and sent to Kovid-19 Care Center. Proper internet connection was not available there. The student began searching the network at the Quarantine Center. He found a window where he found the network. He did not miss a single class.

Used to stand and attend class

He started standing near the window to attend class. Meanwhile, the date of his examinations came. Now he started to get worried that if the proper network is not found then he will miss the exam. The student requested the doctor to let him go to a place in the Quarantine Center where he could get the Proper Network but the doctor refused him.

Arrangement made for examination on roof

With the help of health workers he started searching for the network. The patients also started giving him a network from their mobiles. With her help, health workers found a place on the roof where a good network used to be. However, the student had a problem sitting there. His workers helped and arranged to sit on the terrace. The student took his exam from 15 to 17 September.