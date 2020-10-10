A case of humiliation of humanity has come to light in Pune, Maharashtra. The police have arrested the accused in this case, which ties the father and daughter’s ties. It was told that the accused raped his 9-year-old minor daughter.Baramati DSP Narayan Srigaonkar has confirmed the case. The rape servant has been sent for medical examination.

The DSP said that the accused father, who lives in Pune district, has been arrested. A case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of the Poxo Act. The case is being investigated further.