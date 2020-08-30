Highlights: Use of drug called low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) in the treatment of corona patients

Pune doctors claim medicine effective, positive results seen in treatment of patients

Helps in preventing the formation of blood clots and their effective treatment Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)

Some physicians in Pune have termed a blood thinning drug as effective in the treatment of the epidemic during the coronary infection. Physicians in Pune have claimed that this vaccine, called low molecular weight heparin (LMWH), has helped to reduce and effectively cure the hospitalization period of corona patients, based on the effect on some trials and patients. Apart from this, many patients have also recovered.

After seeing positive results in many patients, doctors talked to the media about its effect. The doctors claimed that due to SARS-CoV2 virus, the patient’s body starts experiencing problems of counter blood inflammation and blood clotting. This drug is seen to be very effective in stopping these people.

Help from the study of Italian patients

Pune-based physician Subhal Dixit claimed that post mortem reports of patients from Italy have shown that small blood clots are forming in Shareeb due to corona virus. In such a situation, doctors have also started using blood thinning medicines in India. This drug has been used on serious patients since the onset of the corona epidemic. But now its use has also been increased among the growing cases. There are also results that the effect of this medicine is positive.

Many serious problems due to blood clots

Dr. Dixit also said that due to the formation of blood clot in the veins of the lungs, breathing problems occur many times. Apart from this, due to blood clotting in the heart, brain and kidney, heart attack, brain strokes and acute kidney injury are the problem. In such a situation, the use of low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) has been shown to be effective in the treatment of these problems, which is being further researched.