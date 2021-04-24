More than 30 years since the last European cup, the 66, until you get the Seventh, the Champions of 98 and only two later, the Eighth. A good squad, which balanced a great defensive midfielder, Fernando Redondo. In 2002, with that biannual cadence, champions again, with Makelele pivot. The Whites have had very offensive full-backs in the last 25 years, especially on the left, who “open the can” in many games: Panucci, Roberto Carlos, Salgado, Carvajal, Marcelo, and some forwards without the defensive character of the Raul Garcia. Thats why he Madrid You need a powerful midfield with a player who provides the necessary coverage and balance for the team. After Makelele, many players passed through that position that, except Xabi Alonso, did not meet expectations: Gravesen, Gago, Diarra, Khedira or Illarramendi, among others. Until an extraordinary player arrived, Casemiro, which also adds, like Fernando Redondo, efficiency in attack.

On February 21, 2016, the seventh game of Zidane as coach of the first team, Madrid drew in Malaga and that night in The Stringer by José Ramón de La Morena, someone said that it was not understood that Casemiro did not play (not a minute with Zidane), that Madrid had missed him the previous season, yielded to Port, which was the largest ball retriever and would allow Kroos play higher. He also did not play in the next game, defeat 0-1 against Athletic. Finally he played, as a starter, in the ninth game of the French coach: victory 1-3 against the I raised. And until today, Casemiro indisputable.

The great midfielders, like Busquets in the Barça, they contribute more to the team, although they are recognized less than others with sparkle of stars. Casemiro also has another virtue, which is less talked about these days: PUNDONOR. At the end of the 60s, when I enlisted in this white brotherhood, that honor (honor, honor, shame, pride, self-denial) was the banner of the laureate José Martínez, PIRRI. Yesterday, tie with the head in the blues. We must continue, with humility but fighting for the League and the Champions, of which some had discarded us long ago. Until the end.