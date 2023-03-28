These 43 factory new very expensive occasions have been beautifully treated with the best of Ali Express. Those prices are worthy of April 1, by the way.

Anyone with a small interest in cars knows the most famous car cleaner in the Netherlands. The integral marketing plan of Rick van Stippent of Stipt Polish Point is unprecedentedly good. To quote Theo Maassen: Chapeau, chapeau, chapeau!

He has many followers on social media and many views on YouTube. In addition, Stipt has a very popular webshop with products that are not from Ali Express (or wait). Those items are then sold through retailers, the job and Gamma throughout the Netherlands.

Factory new very expensive occasions for sale!

Oh, and finally, of course, making cars ‘factory new’. That did him no harm. Not only has he been in the financial position to total an Aventador at 100 km/h on a three-lane road, he also has quite a collection of cars. And that collection (minus the Aventador) is now for sale! If you think that the undersigned is jealous of the collect: yes, absolutely! It’s a very cool mix of cars.

The most expensive car: a three-year-old Huracán for 379,000 euros

All cars are of course made completely new from the factory and are undoubtedly very neat. At least, neater than this Volvo S40 that Stipt made factory new for 30,000 euros (check out the photos here). We wonder if it’s not a publicity stunt instead of the cars actually being for sale.

Because we understand that there is a ‘punctual’ margin, but the prices can be called very high. In some cases it is what the crazy gives, but a Toyota Supra for 125 mille is madness, because it is the version with automatic transmission that no one really wants (unless it is cheap).

29,950 euros 34.9950 euros 39,950 euros 49,950 euros 84,950 euros 94,950 euros 109,950 euros 84,950 euros

Just like the M3 for 109,950 euros, with the intensely bad and unwanted SMG. 50 grand for a Golf R32 (especially the Golf V R32) is also guts and 38 grand for a 135 Convertible from 2012 is 20 grand too much.

Neatly greased

On the other hand, the cars (almost all imports and just the wrong specification) will look absolutely factory new. That again. Neatly repainted bolts, greased rubbers and other refurbished parts instead of just actually new. Not restoration, but transformation.

Anyone who is only going to pay 35 mille for an Astra OPC must have his voting rights taken away, then you are not fresh in the top pan. This is especially true for the Focus 1.6 for 24,950 euros with 110,000 km on the clock. There will probably still be a dealer somewhere with less on the clock for half the money. The cheapest is a Peugeot:

The cheapest (and nicest actually). A neat Peugeot 405 for 5,995

Of course you can also buy a much cheaper car and then make it factory new. At Stipt. Then you have a win-win situation. Under the adage that they are better off chatting about your bike than cycling over your chatter, he has another free article from us. And thanks to him we have a lot of clicks again.

You can view the ads here!

Thanks to Mark for the tip!

This article Punctually sells 43 factory-new very expensive occasions appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

