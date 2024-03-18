Apocalyptic fool of the philosopher Donatella Di Cesare: Balzerani, a recently deceased terrorist, made fun of her on social media

We talked about it a few days ago about the philosopher of Sapienza of Rome, Donatella Di Cesarewho had posted in favor of terrorist and Red Brigade member Barbara Balzerani.



Then, not happy, she posted the solidarity received from the anarchist students of the same University, who chanted in her favor with lots of five-pointed black star (symbol of anarchists):

It was then contested, again in the same University, by Forza Italia students and then he promptly shouted at intimidating fascist squads. The rector herself had to intervene again by downplaying the episode.

Yesterday, the nosy Hoara Berselliin Il Giornale, nailed it brilliantly and we must congratulate her.

By looking into the terrorist's posts, Hoara discovered that on December 7th Balzerani he had written about the Of Caesar: “And punctual like misfortunes the philosopher arrives: our academic world that no one envies us!”.

The story concerned a comment that Balzerani had made about an Israeli communist professor, Ilan Pappe, anti-Zionist. Pappè has been writing very harsh articles against Israel for months and the philosopher was outraged, because she was evidently pro-Israel.

Then, not happy, she invited the Israeli professor to theread the philosopher Walter Benjaminof which she is an enthusiastic follower.

But Balzerani was a fan of Hamas and she didn't care about Benjamin at all, hence her piqued response.

This is, of course, the usual chicken-coop quarrel typical of the endemic quarrelsomeness of the left but this time the story was particularly cruel to the poor philosopher who had widely praised Balzerani through the now famous post on X:

“Your revolution was mine too. Different paths do not erase ideas. With melancholy a farewell to my partner Luna #barbarabalzerani”.

It's a shame that Di Cesare hadn't made the effort to follow “companion Luna” who had atrociously beaten her publicly on her profile.

It's a period that just doesn't get it right. Perhaps She would be better off taking a sabbaticalat least to avoid causing further trouble, given that the rector of her university has forwarded the documents to the competent minister and rumors are being raised from many quarters so that he no longer teachesgiven his idea of ​​the State.