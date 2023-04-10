Daniel Barrientos was a bus driver in La Matanza, the largest electoral district on the outskirts of the city of Buenos Aires. In the early hours of last Monday, he was shot in an attempted robbery. His body was left lying on the steering wheel when he had only 19 days to go before retirement. His comrades on line 620, furious, cut off one of the entrances to the capital to demand security. The province’s Security Minister, Sergio Berni, arrived there by helicopter. He approached without custody willing to negotiate, but was met with fists by the drivers and ended up in a hospital with a bloody face. Seven months before the elections, something is not right in Argentina: the drivers began to chant “que se vayan todos”, the rallying cry of the 2001 revolts against Fernando de la Rúa, the president who fled the Casa Rosada in helicopter cornered by the economic crisis.

Insecurity is the second concern of Argentines after inflation. Official statistics show an intentional homicide rate of 4.6 per 100,000 inhabitants. The figure is almost five times less than that of Brazil and six times that of Mexico, but hides the fact that in the hot spots of the Buenos Aires suburbs, robberies are constant and people live in fear. That is what the polls show, even more so when the skyrocketing inflation – which already exceeds 100% – generates a threshold of irritation that borders on protest. The drivers who attacked Berni on April 3 were all salaried workers, with health insurance, paid vacations and retirement. His anger is not driven by hunger. That is why his punches made the government tremble, agitated the internal fights even more and exposed the electoral shortcomings of Peronism.

Berni is not just any minister. He has been cultivating the character of a hard, pragmatic and efficient man for 20 years. He has come from the vice president, Cristina Kirchner, and the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof. Respected by the police, he has survived in his post despite his constant fights with his peers in the federal government. His arrival at the lion’s den last Monday is a classic of his management. When the television cameras show a conflict, Berni goes there on a motorcycle or helicopter to bring order, even though it is not his jurisdiction. A week ago, no one around him warned him that things were hotter than usual.

Berni’s first reaction was to report an ambush. He said that he had not defended himself because he was a black belt in karate and was afraid of hurting someone. And if he did not report his attackers, it was because he did not consider himself “a pimp.” Later he fell out with his Nation peer, Aníbal Fernández, whom he accused of not sending the federal forces he had promised. From the provincial government they agitated the idea that the murder of the driver was something armed to harm Kicillof. The response was then to stop the drivers who attacked the minister with an unusual deployment of police forces that was repudiated even by Cristina Kirchner.

“They tell me that it was a joint operation of the CABA police [ciudad de Buenos Aires] with the Buenos Aires Was the magnitude of the operation and the treatment given to the detainee necessary, as if it were trying to apprehend a drug trafficker in his bunker? ”, Wrote the vice president on Twitter. For different reasons, Patricia Bullrich, a pre-candidate for president for the opposition alliance Together for Change, also complained. “Nothing ever happens to drug traffickers and criminals, but to arrest a worker they send a whole squad. Always on the side of the jets [los ladrones]Bullrich said. “This is the protocol,” Berni defended himself, and apologized to any offended party.

The great absentee in the public discussion was the president, Alberto Fernández, who preferred to observe how Berni, Kicillof and Kirchner received the blows. Fernández watched from the wings recently arrived from the United States. There he asked Joe Biden for the United States to support him before the IMF. In the meantime, he delays the launch of his re-election to the irritation of Kirchnerism, which wants the sector’s candidate to leave the primary and mandatory elections to be held on August 13.

Whoever is chosen will have a thankless task, because the polls show Peronism tied at triple 20% with the macrismo and the libertarians of Javier Milei, the anti-system candidate who adds votes with insults to the political caste. If the economic crisis worsens, as is to be expected, the representative of the Casa Rosada will be able to do little to avoid an opposition victory in the general elections in October.

The driver’s crime further complicated the situation. Not only because it harmed Kicillof’s re-election aspirations in the province of Buenos Aires; it also gave wings to the right-wing opposition, which capitalized for itself on the strong-arm discourse against crime. He especially benefited Patricia Bullrich, the most visible face of the hawks within Together for Change. The former minister has the support of former President Macri, who never tires of repeating, without much detail, that these are times to have “courage.” The environment in Argentina, according to the former president, is not for pigeons.

