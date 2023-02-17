Punch Club 2: Fast Forward was officially presented with a trailer at IGN Fan Fest 2023. It is the sequel to the acclaimed title developed by Lazy Bear Games, which already has a Steam page and will be released later this year.

Actually announced already in 2016, Punch Club 2: Fast Forward puts us in command of a young but determined boxer who moves within a futuristic and creepy sceneryhence the “Fast Forward” of the title.

“Punches or kicks and low blows your way through if you want,” the synopsis reads. “Becoming the best fighter there is is not easy, it takes time, dedication, dollars and training! Increase your stats and techniques, plan your match and create your own incredible boxing school!”

“Sounds better than losing and seeing everyone laughing at us, right? While nothing beats the good old fashioned approach of blood, sweat and tears, neural training and illegal software are definitely a temptation…even if there is the minimal risk of getting your brain fried.”

