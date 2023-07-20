Punch Club 2: Fast Forwardthe new episode of the simulation series, is available starting today on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, as confirmed by the launch trailer published for the occasion by Lazy Bear Games.
Announced way back in 2016, Punch Club 2: Fast Forward abandons the traditional setting of the first chapter to take us twenty years into the future, once again in the role of a fighter in search of glory to escape a decidedly bitter life.
Back to the Future
“It’s been 20 long years since some guy with no name took to the streets, punched the super villain, found his father, and everyone lived happily ever after, more or less,” reads the introduction of the game on the digital stores.
The Punch Club 2: Fast Forward formula has remained the same, albeit net of the inevitable improvements and a setting which, as mentioned, has become futuristic, albeit decadent and desperate: a world substantially worse than the current one, in which a lot of strength is really needed to emerge.
#Punch #Club #Fast #Launch #Trailer #Today #Consoles
Leave a Reply