Punch Club 2: Fast Forwardthe new episode of the simulation series, is available starting today on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, as confirmed by the launch trailer published for the occasion by Lazy Bear Games.

Announced way back in 2016, Punch Club 2: Fast Forward abandons the traditional setting of the first chapter to take us twenty years into the future, once again in the role of a fighter in search of glory to escape a decidedly bitter life.