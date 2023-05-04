A new trailer presented the gameplay Of Punch Club 2: Fast Forwardnew episode of the simulation series developed by Lazy Bear Games and released this year on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

The videolasting almost five minutes, illustrates the various mechanics that we will find in the sequel to the excellent Punch Club, and which will see us follow increasingly tough workouts, but also participate in street fights that can prepare us for the next big match.

Presented with a trailer at the IGN Fan Fest 2023, Punch Club 2: Fast Forward will change the setting, projecting us into a dark and disturbing future: a world that inevitably makes those who manage to survive tough.

“Punches or kicks and low blows your way through if you want,” the synopsis reads. “Becoming the best fighter there is is not easy, it takes time, dedication, dollars and training! Increase your stats and techniques, plan your match and create your own incredible boxing school!”

“Sounds better than losing and seeing everyone laughing at us, right? While nothing beats the good old fashioned approach of blood, sweat and tears, neural training and illegal software are definitely a temptation…even if there is the minimal risk of getting your brain fried.”