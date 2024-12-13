Pumpkin is a versatile product that can be used for various recipes, both savory and sweet. The advantage of vegetables and fruits is that they become a perfect and healthy option as the main protagonists of baking. In the case of pumpkin cake, from simple ingredients, we can create a spongy dessert that is will melt on our palate.

The benefits of adding vegetables to the cakes are: antioxidants such as carotenoidsalso has fundamental acids such as ellagic. It is worth mentioning that these compounds are used as natural anti-inflammatories and protectors against cardiovascular diseases.

Likewise, vegetables such as pumpkin are also rich in vitamin C and iron. Without a doubt, a diversity of benefits that can be consumed in a delicious and creative way. The natural sweetness and essence of pumpkin will be an ally for a cake full of both autumn and Christmas flavor.

When we use this vegetable, our sweet will have a moist touch and will help us not to be dry. The use of a wet vegetable will be the essential trick to enjoy a breakfast or a snack for all the family gatherings that await us in the month of December. Another key point is that it does not require complex preparation and the ingredients constitute a series of inexpensive foods that we can easily find in any supermarket.

Pumpkin cake ingredients

This recipe is ideal for four people and will cost around 13 euros. Therefore, each serving costs €4.50.

Pumpkin. €1.89 / 500 gr.

2 eggs. €1.19 / 6 pc.

1/2 cup of brown sugar. €1.30 / 500 gr.

1/2 cup whole wheat flour. €1.09 / 1 kg.

1 spoon of cinnamon powder. €0.77 / 40 gr.

Powdered ginger. €5.95 / 200 gr.

1/4 milk. €0.77 / 1 l.

1 teaspoon baking powder. (optional)

1 pinch of salt.

Teaspoon of baking soda.

Olive oil.





Preparation of pumpkin cake

Preheat the oven to 180 C and grease a cake tin and cover with baking paper. In a large bowl, mix the pumpkin, previously pureed, the eggs, the oil and the sugar until a uniform mixture is obtained. In another container, we combine the flourbaking soda, cinnamon, ginger and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in batches, alternating with the milk, and mix until obtain a homogeneous mass. We pour the dough into the prepared mold and we bake for 35-40 minutesor until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. We take the cake out of the oven, we let it coolr in the mold for 10 minutes.





Pumpkin properties

Pumpkin in a food rich in water and fiberwith low calorie intake, ideal for overweight people and digestive problems. Pumpkin is a vegetable that is available all year round on market shelves at an affordable price, but in the autumn season and during the celebration of the

Beta-carotene is responsible for the orange color of pumpkin, and is an antioxidant that helps eliminate free radicals. preventing cellular aging.

For every 100 gr, the pumpkin contains:

Calories: 15 kcl

Protein: 0.7 gr

Carbohydrates: 2.2 gr

Fats: 0.2 gr

Fiber: 1 gr

​Water: 95.9 gr

